Malaika Arora & Karisma have a 'sweet' reaction to preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan's massage sesh with her mom

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a cute photo of herself enjoying a head massage by her mom Babita at home. Bebo's girls' squad, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora had the best reaction to it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making the most of her time at home as she gears up to embrace motherhood again. The Laal Singh Chaddha star has been spending time with her loved ones before her second child arrives. Amid this, she often shares adorable moments with her loved ones on social media and lights up the internet. Recently, her photo of enjoying a head massage by her mom has gone viral on social media and her girl squad, , Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora, was quick to notice it.

Taking to the comment section of Kareena's photo, Malaika dropped the sweetest comment as she was in awe of Bebo's adorable photo while enjoying her 'maalish.' Malaika wrote, "So Sweet." On the other hand, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emoticons as they were mesmerized by the mom-to-be's sweet smile while enjoying a pampering session from her mom, Babita. Not just this, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and others loved Kareena's photo.

When Kareena had announced her second pregnancy, her girl squad too was delighted. Often, Kareena joins her BFFS Malaika, Amrita and sister Karisma to hangout, and every time, they step out together, it is a sight to behold.

Take a look at Malaika, Karisma, Amrita's reaction to Kareena's 'maalish' photo:

Meanwhile, Malaika recently celebrated her birthday and both Karisma and Kareena had the sweetest wishes for her. Bebo and the girl gang often step out together and spend time together. Their photos together always manage to go viral on the internet. As Kareena is expecting her second child, her girl gang is always around to be with her. Even when Kareena shares any post, often, her BFFs are the first ones to react to it.

