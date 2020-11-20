Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor can't stop gushing over Arjun Kapoor's click of Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to drop the cutest photo of son Taimur Ali Khan and also thanked photographer Arjun Kapoor for it. Now, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and others have reacted to it.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan are currently spending time in Dharamshala with who is shooting with for Bhoot Police. Amid this, also joined them last week for vacay and after spending a good time over Diwali, she returned to the city. A day back, Kareena dropped the cutest photo of Taimur on social media that was clicked by Arjun. The photo immediately went viral and evoked sweet reactions from Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora.

Taking to the comment section of Kareena's post, Malaika, who also was a part of the getaway, could not stop gushing over the munchkin as well as Arjun's photography skills. She dropped a sweet comment on the photo and wrote, "Pudding," with a kiss emoticon. On the other hand, Karisma also dropped a couple of emoticons in the comment section to laud the photo as well her shower love on Taimur. Not just this, Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora also left a cute comment on the photo.

She wrote, "Butter ball." Photographer Dabboo Ratnani and Manish Malhotra also appreciated the photo along with gushing over Taimur's cute expression. Kareena had shared the photo and credited Arjun as the photographer.

Take a look at the reactions:

Meanwhile, Malaika bid adieu to Dharamshala and returned to Mumbai this week. After spending a fun Diwali weekend with Arjun, Kareena and Saif, the gorgeous star is back to the grind in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Kareena kept sharing glimpses from their getaway to Dharamshala on her social media handle. Earlier too, she shared photos that were clicked by Arjun on her Instagram handle.

