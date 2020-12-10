Malaika Arora keeps the festive spirit high as she enjoys listening to a Christmas themed song; See PHOTO

It seems like Malaika Arora is all geared up for Christmas. After giving a glimpse of her festive house, she has now dropped her stunning picture wherein she can be seen enjoying a Christmas-themed song.

Christmas is around the corner and everyone is looking forward to it. The festival that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, is celebrated across the world with great fervor and zeal. In fact, the preparations for the festival are going on in full swing. Our Bollywood celebrities too are gearing up for the festival and often share a glimpse of it on social media. As we speak of this, the gorgeous , who celebrates the festival each year with great pomp seems to be all ready for the festival. The diva has previously given a sneak peek into her house that is festive ready.

She shared a beautiful picture of her balcony decorated with string lights. She accompanied the post with a Christmas-themed GIF. Recently, she has dropped her stunning picture with a Christmas-themed song playing in the background. In the photo, the stunning actress showed off her natural beauty by going sans make-up. She seems to be high in spirits as she enjoys pop music duo Wham’s song Last Christmas. She looks elegant in a white t-shirt with her hair tied neatly in a braid. Malaika can be seen relaxing on a sofa while looking at the camera for a click.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Malaika has also shared a snippet of her sinful treats on her Instagram stories saying that she is gearing up for her favourite month and the festivities. Every year, the diva ensures to celebrate the festival with her family and close friends.

