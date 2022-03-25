Malaika Arora keeps her winter style on fleek in silver jacket as she vacations in New York; PIC

Malaika Arora is one of the most stunning actresses in Bollywood. Apart from this, she is also a fashion diva, and every time she steps out she gives major fashion goals to her fans. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she treats her fans with glimpses of her life every now and then. And, she is currently vacationing in New York and is giving major winter fashion goals too.

Speaking of which, a few hours ago, Malaika shared a stunning picture as she kept her winter style on fleek in SoHo, a neighbourhood in New York. She donned a silver jacket with black trousers. Malaika also kept COVID-19 protocols in mind and can be seen wearing a black mouth mask. While sharing the photo, she wrote, “Well frozen…”

See Malaika’s post here:

Yesterday, Malaika shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram. She donned a white sweater with a hat and looked every inch beautiful. Earlier, she had shared a photo in a beautiful gown as she is vacationing in San Fransico. She looked dreamy in it.

Previously, Malaika spent some quality time with her son Arhaan in San Fransico. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a happy picture with Arhaan from the museum in the city. The son-mother duo posed for a stylish picture as they spent a fun time together. Later, Malaika also posted a screenshot of her video call with sister Amrita Arora and mother Joyce. Sharing it, she wrote, “Catch up time with Arora ladies”.

