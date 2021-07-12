Malaika Arora & Khushi Kapoor amp their style quotient as they step out in casuals; PICS

Malaika Arora and Khushi Kapoor are indeed the favourites of paps, and they always manage to make heads turn with their fashion game.

never fails to make our heads turn, and jaws drop with her style. When you want to look chic, classy, yet casual at the same time, then we think she would be the perfect one to take tips from. Be it simple gym wear, rocking western wear or an Indian attire, this diva sure knows how to ace her fashion game always. Nowhere less than her is the young star kid, , making her way to glory even before making her Bollywood debut.

Both Malaika and Khushi are known for their style, and it goes without a doubt that they are indeed the favourite of paparazzi. Maybe that is why paps leave not a single occasion to capture them in their lenses. Obviously, we are not complaining about that at all. Khushi Kapoor was spotted entering her pilates classes whereas, Malaika Arora was papped at what appears to be her building entrance. Get ready to be blown away with their recent pictures.

Malaika Arora, as always, looked too hot to handle in the recent pictures.

Take a look:

Malaika sported a grey coloured shoulder strap crop top and a light blue coloured wide high jeans, which was completely ripped on her left leg from the knee. Her silky smooth long tresses dropped all the way till the end of her top. The diva completed her look with sky blue colour sneakers and a dark grey mask.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor looked dapper in her electric pink jumpers and a solid plain crop top.

Take a look:

She waved at the paps like always and stylishly made her way into her pilates class. Also, if you must have carefully observed her earlier pictures, you would have noticed that she wears the same black slip-on with an evil eye on it.

So, whose look do you like more? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

