Malaika Arora kicks off her Saturday morning with 'some desi tadka' and 'Lover'; WATCH

The weekend always ends up in fun for our Btown celebs as they get to spend time with themselves or their friends and family. Speaking of this, it seems that Malaika Arora's weekend has started on a fun note for her as she shared a glimpse of it in a video on social media. The diva, who often begins her morning on social media with a thought, changed the route on Saturday and surprised everyone by dropping a video with some 'desi tadka' to it with Diljit Dosanjh's Lover.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Malaika shared a video in which she is seen flaunting her morning look in a desi avatar. She is seen clad in a pink suit with gotta work all over it. Her hair is left open to one side of her face and she opted to keep her makeup glam for the desi tadka. While vibing to Diljit's latest hit song Lover, Malaika smiled and filmed herself in the reel video. Sharing the video, Malaika wrote, "Some desi tadka this AM……."

Click HERE to see the video

As soon as she dropped the video, reactions started pouring in. Lisa Mishra commented and wrote, "Uffffffff". On the other hand, fans too loved Malaika's desi look with a twist. A fan wrote, "Aap bhut pyaari ho." Another wrote, "Killer look." Recently, Malaika had dropped stunning photos in a pink shimmery gown and left netizens in awe of her style.

Malaika is currently on the judges' panel of India's Best Dancer's new season. She along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis are a part of the show. Often, when Malaika decks up for shoot, she shared behind-the-scenes videos on social media.

Also Read|Malaika Arora shows how to be the queen of parties in a black velvet dress and sports shoes: Yay or Nay?