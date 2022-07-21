Malaika Arora is killing midweek blues like a pro as she sings Oh Carol in a Karaoke bar with friends

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and style and is known for setting trends of high standards. Be it a gym look or a red carpet look in an haute couture gown, Malaika certainly knows how to look perfect everywhere. The 48-year-old actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and being an avid user of Instagram, the actress keeps sharing her life updates in the form of videos and photos. Meanwhile, the ageless beauty is killing her midweek blues as she is enjoying karaoke nights with her friends.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Malaika dropped videos of her and her friends singing Oh Carol song by Neil Sedaka. The actress captioned the video as "sistersledge in the house" and was seen having fun with her friends. She donned a black bralette with denim shorts and paired it with a blazer.

Have a look at Malaika’s post:

Meanwhile, Malaika had recently made the headlines as she had flown to Paris with beau Arjun Kapoor for his birthday. The actress was seen sharing stunning pics from their Paris vacay as they painted the town red with their mushy romance. In fact, Malaika even penned a sweet note for Arjun and wrote, “Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true. happy birthday @arjunkapoor” along with a heart emoticon. To note, Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for a while and they are going strong with their relationship.The duo confirmed their relationship in 2019. While Arjun Kapoor is 36, Malaika Arora is 48. Due to the age gap between the two, the couple has been subjected to unnecessary scrutiny and trolling many times.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.