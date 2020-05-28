Malaika Arora lets us in on her beauty secret as she reveals her ‘every morning ritual’; WATCH

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a video in which she revealed a beauty tip for fans. The gorgeous star shared what she does every morning with a sun-kissed video.

One of the popular stars in Bollywood is . The gorgeous star is known for her style and fashion and often when she steps out for a red carpet event, Malaika manages to steal the show with her look. From ethnic to western, Malaika can rock any outfit like a pro and set trends with her style. Her glowing skin and her fitness regimen has been inspiring many women to follow in her footsteps and once again, amid the lockdown, Malaika shared her beauty secret that may come handy for many.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Malaika shared a video in which she is seen revealing her every morning ritual amid the lockdown. The gorgeous star is seen standing in the balcony of her house whilst soaking in some sun and enjoying Vitamin D therapy. Malaika revealed that every morning, she goes and stands in the sun to soak up some Vitamin D and that she considers it to be extremely essential in everyday routine. The gorgeous star urged everyone to follow the same and soak up some Vitamin D everyday.

Malaika is seen soaking up the sun in the video as she revealed her beauty secret in the same. She captioned the video as, “#vitamindtherapy#stayhomestaysafe.” Amid the lockdown, Malaika has been sharing her routine with fans. From working out virtually to spending time with her son to cooking, Malaika has been doing everything while staying at home and has been sharing updates on social media. Fans are loving it and often when drops a comment on Malaika’s posts, they end up going viral.

Check out Malaika Arora’s latest video:

Credits :Instagram

