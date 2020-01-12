Malaika Arora likes to spend her 'lazy Sundays' with 'long lunches and laughs'; See pics

On Sunday, Malaika Arora has shared a mesmerizing picture of her for fans. In this pout selfie, Malaika is donning a black sling top and posing for the camera.

is quite active on social media. From her fashion posts to her fitness posts, the actress entertains her fans with the titbit of her life. From workout selfies to morning selfies, Malaika surely knows how to impress her fans. Many of her fans look upto her as an idol. She is a big fitness inspiration to many. Be it any time of the week, Malaika Arora makes sure to work out and flaunt those washboard abs outside her gym.

On Sunday, Malaika has shared a mesmerizing picture of her for her fans. Sharing a pout selfie in which Malaika is donning a black sling top and posing for the camera wrote, "Lazy Sundays with my peeps." The actress shared another picture of her lunch which included a variety of meals. Sharing the pic, Malaika wrote, "Sunday's r all bout lunches n laughs." It looks like Malaika is having a fun and big lunch today. Malaika was the talk of the town for her New Year pic with beau .

Check out Malaika Arora's pics here:

During a recent interview, Malaika Arora was quizzed about her marriage plans, and she had said that as for marriage, these are not things one can predict. “We will go one step at a time. We have been very honest about where we stand, and as and when things move, we will speak about it,” Malaika shared. Malaika Arora is one of the actresses in Bollywood who are still looked upon as major inspiration for fitness and style. The 46 years old diva is aging fine like wine and she proves that age is just a number when it comes to following your passion. Malaika is known not only for her style and glam but also for her fitness regime.

