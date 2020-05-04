Malaika Arora on liquor shops re-opening: Only gonna create more chaos, domestic and child abuse

Malaika Arora expresses her views on liquor shops being re-opened amid the lockdown. Read on to know more.

Due to the increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown for the third time. The lockdown that was supposed to end on May 3 has now been extended by two weeks i.e till May 17th, giving way to lockdown 3.0. However, this lockdown has come with several relaxations which include the opening of liquor shops across the nation. And ever since the liquor shops have opened their shutter on Monday, long queues have witnessed outside stores from early morning.

While people were witnessed standing in long queues for hours to reach the liquor shops, social distancing rules which have been important to COVID 19 also went for a toss. Due to this, as per reports, many liquor shops in Delhi have been shut. Actress sharing a screenshot of this piece of news on her Instagram story wrote, "I still don't get wat was the need or desperation or necessity to open liquor shops!! Bad bad idea. Only gonna create more chaos, domestic abuse, child abuse." For the uninitiated, the liquor shops have been closed ever since lockdown was imposed from March 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, Malaika has been under quarantine at home with her son, and pet Casper, and from cooking to working out at home, the diva has been keeping herself busy amid lockdown. The actress often shares a glimpse of her routine at home. She even has shared a couple of recipes while making them at home. On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer.

