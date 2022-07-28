Malaika Arora looks breathtakingly beautiful in black body-hugging gown and these pictures are proof; Check

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and style and is known for setting trends of high standards. Be it a gym look or a red carpet look in an haute couture gown, Malaika certainly knows how to nail a perfect look everywhere. The 48-year-old actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and from sharing her glamorous photo shoots and fitness videos to loved up photos with friends and family, Malaika likes to keep it real on social media.

Speaking of which, the actress recently took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of her glam look in a black body-hugging gown with a thigh high slit. To compliment her look, the actress kept her hair open and looked absolutely gorgeous. Her makeup was dusky with nude lips and smokey eyes. She rounded off her look with statement pendant and strappy heels.

Have a look at Malaika’s posts:

Meanwhile, Malaika had recently made the headlines as she had flown to Paris with beau Arjun Kapoor for his birthday. The actress was seen sharing stunning pics from their Paris vacay as they painted the town red with their mushy romance. In fact, Malaika even penned a sweet note for Arjun and wrote, “Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true. happy birthday @arjunkapoor” along with a heart emoticon.

To note, Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for a while and they are going strong with their relationship. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2019. While Arjun Kapoor is 36, Malaika Arora is 48. Due to the age gap between the two, the couple has been subjected to unnecessary scrutiny and trolling many times.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.

