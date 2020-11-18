Malaika Arora looks chic in all black outfit as she returns to Mumbai post spending time with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora has returned to Mumbai after enjoying some quality time with beau Arjun Kapoor in Dharamshala. The diva was recently spotted at the airport. Check out the photos.

had an amazing time with her beau in Dharamshala and her social media proves the same. Besides them, , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur were also vacationing in Dharamshala. While the Nawab of Pataudi and Arjun was in the hills for the shoot of their upcoming film Bhoot Police, the Gunday actor’s lady love was there as well to accompany him during the festive season. And now, Malaika has returned to Mumbai after spending some quality time with her beau in the hills.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star was recently spotted at the airport. The diva was at her casual best and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Malaika looked chic as she opted for an all-black outfit. She complimented her look with high black boots and was at her sartorial best. To amp up her look, she tied her hair in a bun and looked on point. The stunning actress was also seen sporting a blue mask amid COVID 19 pandemic. Recently, Malaika has been giving the glimpse of her hilly vacay on her social media and she did grab the headlines for her amazing posts. Earlier she was spotted strolling the streets of Dharmashala with Arjun, Saif and Kareena.

Check out her pictures:

On a related note, Arjun and Malaika never fail to turn heads each they step out in the city. Even on social media too, they steal the limelight by sharing their lovey-dovey pictures. A few days ago, the Ishaqzaade star posted a picture of her ladylove, writing, “Check her out’, along with a winking smiley.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

