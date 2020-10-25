Malaika Arora looks content as she goes sans makeup in a new PHOTO; Says 'comfortable in my own skin'

Malaika Arora celebrated her 47th birthday a few days ago. The stunning diva has now shared a new Instagram story. Check it out.

Its festive season and everyone is busy celebrating with their loved ones. Since large gatherings are a complete no-no in the current situation, people are staying indoors and keeping the celebrations limited to family members. The same has been done by who celebrated her birthday a few days back. The stunning diva who has survived COVID-19 herself often shares posts on social media thereby warding off her quarantine blues. As we speak of this, she has shared another post.

Yes, that’s right. The Chaiyya Chaiyya fame diva has shared an Instagram story in which she is enjoying the breezy day while posing for the camera. Malaika goes sans makeup for the same and flaunts her flawless skin while leaving her hair open. The gorgeous beauty often shares pictures without putting on makeup and never shies away from showing her natural glow. Meanwhile, she has captioned the picture as ‘comfortable in my own skin…’ and we couldn’t agree more!

Check out the post below:

As has been mentioned above, Malaika Arora contracted COVID-19 a few weeks earlier but recovered soon much to the relief of her fans and loved ones. Her beau was also diagnosed with novel coronavirus around the same time. Thankfully, the actor has also recovered now. Malaika and Arjun have been grabbing headlines for quite some time owing to their relationship. They openly declared their love for each other when the actress shared a lovey-dovey picture with the Panipat actor a year ago on her Instagram handle.

Also Read: Malaika Arora thanks friends and fans for showering love on her birthday; Says 'I'm so humbled and grateful'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

Share your comment ×