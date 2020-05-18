Malaika Arora looks delightful as she clicks a quarantine selfie rocking a red lip and we love it; See PHOTO

Today, Malaika Arora brightened up the day as she posted a selfie on Instagram rocking her red lip; Take a look

Ever since the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, has been quarantining at home with her son , and although we miss Malaika’s gym photos, what keeps all of her fans happy are her social media updates. Yes, this Chaiyya Chaiyaa actress is quite active on social media and often, shares candid photos, sun-kissed selfies, and workout videos on Instagram, and today, Malaika Arora brightened up the day as she posted a selfie rocking her red lip, and as always, Mala, as she is fondly called, looked gorgeous.

Now, a few days back, was interacting with his fans on Instagram, and when one of his fans asked him about beau Malaika and as to what is she doing in quarantine, the Panipat actor revealed that she has been cooking and doing yoga. Arjun said, “She is cooking, yoga. She is mentally a very fit person. She is mentally somebody who is very strong. She has always been self made person,” adding, “She has been working for so many years, she is lurking to go back to work but in the last few years, she has been able to find other things also that make her happy, whether it is cooking or yoga. Unki life itni effect nahi hui hai.” Well, we don’t know about Malaika and Arjun, but we are definitely missing their paparazzi photos together. Last, we remember, we had snapped these lovebirds together outside the balcony when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked citizens to come out in the balcony and cheer for the Coronavirus warriors.

Also, since Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have made their relationship Insta-official, these lovebirds are often asked about their marriage plans, and during a live on Instagram, when Arjun was asked as to when will he tie the knot, the actor said, “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Said Arjun, adding, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi…”

Check out Malaika Arora's selfie here:

