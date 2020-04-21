Malaika Arora looks delightful as she hand picks strawberries in a THROWBACK video and we want some too; WATCH

Malaika Arora looks like a diva as she hand picks strawberries in a throwback video; Take a look

Since all of us are indoors due to the Coronavirus pandemic, , just like other Bollywood celebs, has been working out and cooking to keep herself busy. Also, as beau revealed, Malaika Arora is happily cooking and doing yoga amid quarantine but one thing that she has been sorely missing in these trying times is her family because she hasn’t met her mother and sister in a long time. That said, since nowadays, we don’t have gym photos of Malaika, we got our hands on a throwback video of Malaika wherein the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress is seen buying strawberries from a local vendor on the streets of Mumbai and in the video, Malaika is seen handpicking strawberries and as always, looks gorgeous. In the video, she is seen wearing a grey dress with a tied up bun and sunglasses.

From baking banana bread, walnut cake to besan laddoos, Malaika Arora has been literally, cooking up a storm in her kitchen and she also baked a cake for beau Arjun Kapoor and during a recent Instagram Live, when this Ki & Ka actor was asked about his wedding plans with ladylove Malaika Arora, he had said that he will tell all of his fans when he is getting married but as of now, there are no plans.

Also, when a fan asked him one reason as to why he feels Malaika is special, the Panipat actor, unabashedly, said that it is difficult to sum up, when you love somebody, that one particular thing you like, because the whole point is that when you love somebody, you love the entirety of the personality that the person has. On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer.

Check out Malaika Arora's throwback video as she hand picks strawberries:

