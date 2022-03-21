Malaika Arora looks like a dream in white gown during her San Francisco visit; PICS

Malaika Arora is one of the actresses in Bollywood who doesn’t miss a chance to take social media by storm with her beautiful pics. The Chhaiyya Chhaiyya actress is often seen sharing pics from her vacation, shooting and also gives a glimpse of her style statements which are a treat to the fans. Interestingly, Malaika is currently in the United States and she is keeping her fans updated about her trip. After enjoying her time in New York City with her son Arhaan Khan, Malaika has now flown to San Francisco.

Taking to her Instagram story, Malaika has shared pics of herself as she gears up for an event. In the pics, the 48 year old actress was seen dressed in a thigh-high slit white gown with spaghetti straps. Malaika had kept her tresses open and had her make up game on point. She had completed her look with a checkered long overcoat and white heels and was seen treating fans with some beautiful mirror selfies. Needless to say, Malaika was a sight to behold in her white outfit.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s pics:

Apart from the fashion statements, Malaika has also been making the headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The duo has been dating each other for a while and is often sharing mushy posts on social media. In fact, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor has been all praises for his ladylove and stated that she has changed him as a person. “If I’ve to describe my relationship with Malaika — we’re friends, we can talk about everything, we confide in each other,” Arjun was quoted saying to the Hindustan Times.

Also Read: Malaika Arora opens up on her early marriage & motherhood: Didn’t have any bearing on my professional life