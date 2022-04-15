Malaika Arora looks flawless in a black spaghetti top as she is ‘healing’ after her accident; PIC

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood. It is always a treat for the fans to see her selfies and go gaga over her beautiful pictures. Well, the actress was in the headlines recently for her car accident. Although nothing major happened to her but she was home recovering from the accident. In fact, she had even gone low key on social media. But today after the accident the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie of her.

Malaika Arora takes this selfie from a low angle. In the picture, she is pouting under the sun wearing a black spaghetti top. The actress has tied her hair in a bun and is also wearing a cap to protect herself from the son. It is a bright sunny day and Malaika wrote ‘healing’ on the picture. In the past few days, we saw her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan visiting her. Even Malaika’s BF Arjun Kapoor makes sure to visit his GF quite often.

Take a look:

As per reports, Malaika’s vehicle was sandwiched between two tourist vehicles. Assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar informed that they have received the registration number of all the three cars and would now contact the owners to understand what had actually happened.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently returned to India after her trip to the US. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 2.

