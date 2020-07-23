Malaika Arora looks fresh as a daisy in morning selfie and her beautiful smile steals the show; See Photo

Malaika Arora is among the popular stars in Bollywood who never cease to leave fans in awe with their style. Recently, Malaika shared a gorgeous glimpse of her morning and it's her flawless skin that has our attention.

It has been a while since many of the Bollywood stars have stepped out of their homes amid the COVID 19 crisis and many have preferred to stay indoors. However, post Unlock, many have begun to step out for work with proper precautions. Speaking of this, began shooting for her show recently and shared photos of the ‘new normal’ with a mask on. However, the gorgeous star spent a long time at home amid the lockdown and also made sure she makes the most of it with her son and dog Casper.

Recently, Malaika shared a gorgeous selfie to begin her day and left her fans in complete awe of her morning look. Taking to her Instagram story, Malaika shared a photo as she soaked up the sun from her balcony and smiled as she geared up to take on a new day. With her messy hair and no make up look, fans could not take their eyes off her flawless skin in her gorgeous selfie. Adding a touch of brightness with her smile, Malaika looked every bit of gorgeous as she clicked the selfie.

The fitness lover has been ensuring that she does not miss out on her workout regimen and often sweat it out virtually amid the lockdown. Not just this, Malaika resorted to cooking her favourite dishes while being at home and gave her fans a glimpse of her culinary skills too. Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was a part of the judges' panel of a dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. The show has begun shooting with proper precautions recently and Malaika too has joined them on the set.

