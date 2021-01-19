Malaika Arora looks mesmerising in a throwback PIC from her Goa vacay; Says ‘Rise and shine’

Malaika Arora, who often gives us fitness goals, has shared an alluring throwback picture from her Goa vacation. The actress is looking extremely gorgeous in the still.

Bollywood diva never misses a chance to entertain her fans by sharing a few interesting posts on her social media handle. With her stunning solo pictures, the 47-year-old has time and again proved that ‘age is just a number’. She is one of the fittest actresses in the film industry. Today, Malaika took to her Instagram handle to share an alluring throwback picture of her from her recent Goa vacay and she is looking mesmerising in the same.

In the picture, the actress can be seen enjoying pool time and stylishly striking a pose for the camera. She can be seen donning a green coloured printed swimwear and tied her hair neatly into a bun. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Rise n shine....n have a lovely m healthy day,” followed with a few emoticons. Soon after she shared the throwback picture, several started pouring in comments on her post.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s latest post here:

Malaika jetted off to Goa with beau-actor to ring in the New Year. The couple shared pictures from their vacation on their respective social media handles.

In 2019, Malaika and Arjun made their relationship Instagram official. Talking about the same, Arjun told Filmfare that they have come out because they feel the media has given them dignity. “There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable,” he added.

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

