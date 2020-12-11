Malaika Arora looks remarkable in a basic white shirt & trousers as she strikes a stunning pose for her PHOTO

Malaika Arora is back in the bay after enjoying her holidays in Dharamshala with Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.

is a true fashionista and her social media handle is proof. Be it an athleisure or be it a bodycon dress, the stunning diva surely knows how to slay them with perfection. It won’t be wrong to say that she serves as a style icon for many others out there. The Chaiyaa Chaiyya lady also happens to be an avid social media user and what better than the innumerable posts on her handle to prove the same!

In the midst of all this, Malaika has once again shared a picture on her Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. The actress is wearing a white full sleeve shirt teamed up with a pair of classic grey gingham print trousers. There is no denying the fact that she looks fabulous in the picture while seated comfortably on the sofa and giving a candid pose by looking on the other side. She also adds a caption that surely implies her mood here which is ‘vibes.’

Check out the picture below:

The B-town diva has been in the news for the longest possible time owing to her relationship with . What started as a rumour was later confirmed through one of her Instagram posts that she shared with the fans last year. A few weeks ago, she accompanied the actor to Dharamshala where he was shooting for his upcoming movie Bhoot Police alongside and . Her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan and the munchkin Taimur Ali Khan also joined them there.

