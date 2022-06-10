Malaika Arora looks spectacular in black crop top and white trousers as she gets spotted in the city; PICS

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and style and is known for setting trends of high standards. Be it a gym look or a red carpet look in an haute couture gown, Malaika certainly knows how to look perfect everywhere. The 48-year-old actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and being an avid user of Instagram, the actress keeps sharing her life updates and travel diaries in the form of videos and photos.

Malaika was spotted along with her friends at Mizu in Bandra for dinner. Malaika looked breath-taking in her black bodysuit and white trousers as she made her way out of the restaurant to her car. She posed in front of the camera and gave the shutterbugs exactly what they wanted. Her friends too looked stunning as they made some interesting dressing choices. One wore an intricate worli-printed black dress, the other one wore a beautiful red dress with an exquisite design and the third one nailed the casual black on black look as the trio posed for the paparazzi before leaving the premises.

Have a look at the photos of Malaika Arora with her friends outside Mizu, Bandra:

Malaika Arora, apart from being a fashion diva and style editor, has also featured as a judge in many Indian reality shows. She takes yoga classes for fitness freaks and is often snapped after workout. The actress is in a relationship with beau Arjun Kapoor and is often seen showing support and expressing her love for the Ishaqzaade actor on social platforms. They are also going to be a part of the newest season of Karan Johar’s controversial talk show Koffee With Karan which will premiere later this year.

Also read: Malaika Arora on being a single mother: I have to be responsible, my son needs me