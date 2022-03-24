Malaika Arora looks spectacular as she takes up winter fashion a notch up; PIC

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest and most stunning actresses in Bollywood. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every now and then, she shares stunning photos on Instagram and treats her fans with glimpses of her daily routine. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Malaika shared a spectacular photo on ‘gram.

Taking to the story section of Instagram, Malaika shared the photo. She donned a white sweater with a hat and looked every inch beautiful. Earlier, she had shared a photo in a beautiful gown and looked dreamy in it.

See Malaika’s post here:

Earlier, Malaika spent some quality time with her son Arhaan in San Fransico. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a happy picture with Arhaan from the museum in the city. The son-mother duo posed for a stylish picture as they spent a fun time together. Later, Malaika also posted a screenshot of her video call with sister Amrita Arora and mother Joyce. Sharing it, she wrote, “Catch up time with Arora ladies”.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her thoughts and revealed how important it was for her to be a single working mother rather than just being a single mother. “When I took that decision or that step to be a single mother, I didn’t (pause). At that point, you always feel that the whole world is crashing on your head and how you gonna manage I think that’s a very normal human reaction. But having said that I also knew that it is something I have to take on. I have to be responsible. I have a son, he is growing up, he needs me more than ever. I have to be that right example. I have to be able to steer him in the right direction and at the same time let him make his own mistakes. Yes, I did feel scared, vulnerable, frightened, all of those emotions. But I also felt that I had to take one day at a time. I couldn’t take giant leaps because that is just not possible. I had to see what every day would unfold for me. At that point, the only thinking about I need to be, not if I am a single mother but I need to be a working single mother. For me, that was more important,” she had said.

