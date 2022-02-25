Malaika Arora loves Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya's all grown up avatar at Ritesh Sidhwani's bash

Thursday night saw the who's who of Bollywood coming together at Ritesh Sidhwani's house for a party hosted for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan attended the bash with Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan while Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday also were seen. Malaika Arora also joined with her girl gang and beau Arjun Kapoor. Now, Malaika has shared a priceless photo of childhood BFFs Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya from the party as she admires their all grown up avatars.

Taking to her Instagram story, Malaika shared a cute photo from inside last night's party that featured Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya posing together. Suhana could be seen clad in an off shoulder black jumpsuit while Shanaya was seen in a silky green gown. Ananya rocked a black co-ord set. All the three girls could be seen slaying in their gorgeous avatars and it seemed that Malaika was overwhelmed seeing all the little girls grown up. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "baby dolls alll grown up."

Have a look:

Ananya reacted to the photo and reposted it from Malaika's handle. She was also in awe of the picture-perfect click by Malaika. Suhana and Aryan were spotted arriving at the bash together while mum Gauri arrived later. Ananya arrived with her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana and Shanaya attended her dad Sanjay Kapoor's The Fame Game premiere after which they all came for Ritesh's party. Photos from the last night's spotting by the paps have taken over the internet.

From Deepika Padukone to Siddhant Chaturvedi, several stars from Bollywood donned their best attire for the party. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and others were also spotted at the bash.

