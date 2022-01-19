Malaika Arora makes a glamourous statement in new PICS; Beau Arjun Kapoor is all heart

Having stayed in the headlines due to rumours of a rift in their relationship, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora classily put an end to all speculations with a post and recent lunch date appearance. As fans of Arjun and Malaika rejoiced over reports of their break-up being false, the couple moved on with their lives. Speaking of this, on Wednesday, Malaika stunned everyone by dropping a series of all glam photos. And guess what? Beau Arjun was the first one to react.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a couple of photos clicked by Nupur Agarwal in which she is seen flaunting her dive-esque avatar. She is seen clad in a furry dual-toned mini skirt with a lacy body-fitted top teamed up with a black blazer by Rocky S. The diva left her luscious locks loose and accessorised the look with a massive cross pendant and black heels. Striking different poses, Malaika turned up the heat with each of her photos and well, beau Arjun couldn't resist liking each of them.

Have a look:

When rumours of Malaika and Arjun's break up hit the headlines, Arjun shut them down with a photo. He shared a mirror selfie with Malaika and wrote, "Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all."

Meanwhile, Malaika recently finished her stint on India's Best Dancer 2 as the show came to an end. She was a part of the judges panel with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Arjun, on the other hand, had been spending time at home with sister Anshula Kapoor. The sibling duo recently recovered from COVID 19.

