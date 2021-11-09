Malaika Arora misses her son Arhaan Khan on his birthday; Shares a sweet post for him

Malaika Arora is one of the actresses who are quite active on social media. From her workouts to glam pics, on set funs to family pics, the Chhaiyya Chhaiyya actress makes sure to keep her fans updated about her life through her social media posts. So as her son Arhaan Khan turned a year older today, Malaika made sure to send some birthday love to him on his special day and penned a heartfelt note for him which is winning hearts.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a beautiful picture of the young man who had moved to the United States for higher studies early this year. In the pic, the birthday boy looked dapper in his off white t-shirt which he had paired with a pair of olive green trousers and sneakers. He was sitting on a milestone holding shopping bags in what appears to be a candid click. In the caption, Malaika mentioned how much she misses being with Arhaan on his big day. She wrote, “My birthday boy. I miss u loads” along with a heart emoticon. Soon, Amrita Arora took to the comment section and dropped hearts for Amrita’s heartwarming post.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s post for Arhaan Khan’s birthday:

Earlier, when Arhaan had left the country for his higher studies, Malaika had penned an emotional note for his son as she wished him luck for the new journey. She wrote, “As we both embark on a new and unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences ...all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings and fly and soar and live all your dreams ....miss you already”.