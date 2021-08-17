Malaika Arora misses son Arhaan as he leaves for his higher studies: This is your time to spread your wings

has been one of the most talked about mothers in Bollywood. And this is not just because she is the yummy mummy of tinselvile who can give the young divas a run for the money, but also for the bond she shares with her son . Interestingly, Arhaan has recently left for his higher studies and looks like his mommy is already missing him.

The Chhaiyya Chaiyya actress took to Instagram and shared a beautiful pic with Arhaan. In the pic, Malaika and Arhaan were seen posing by a windowpane and were seen looking outside. In the caption, Malaika wrote about how much she is missing her son as he embarks on a new journey. “As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey, one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already #allmine#myminime,” Malaika wrote in the caption along with the heart emoticon.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s Instagram:

To note, Malaika and Arhaan had reunited with the former’s mother Joyce and Arbaaz Khan lately. The happily family was even papped together in the city post their lunch date. Interestingly, Malaika and Arbaaz had called off their 19 year marriage in 2017. However, they have continued to share a cordial relationship post divorce and often come together for a family celebration with son Arhaan.

Also Read: Malaika Arora showers birthday love on her ‘sunshine’ Arjun Kapoor as she shares a mushy pic with him