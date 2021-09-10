Malaika Arora is 'missing' son Arhaan Khan, sends love to him with Casper in an adorable way; PIC Inside

Over the past few weeks, has been trying to settle in after her son left for the US for higher studies. However, her recent post on Friday is all about missing her son Arhaan. Malaika often used to share photos with her son and pet dog Casper on social media before he left for the US. Now, as she is left behind with her pet Casper, the star seems to have thought to send love to her son all the way in the US in an adorable way.

Taking to her Instagram story, Malaika shared a photo in which she could be seen smiling away with her pet Casper. With it, she expressed how much she and Casper were missing Arhaan. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "We missin u @iamarhaankhan." In another selfie that Malaika shared, we could see her sitting alone on her balcony as she welcomed the Friday morning. Malaika is seen clad in a black tank top with matching tights. Her hair is neatly tied up as she gears up to kick off her day.

Recently, in a chat with Indian Express, Malaika opened up about Arhaan leaving for the US. She expressed that she'll never get used to not having Arhaan around. The star said, "It’s definitely difficult and I am still trying to get used to him not being around. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it." When Arhaan landed in the US, a video of him enjoying the city's sights with his friend went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Malaika was snapped in the city when she joined , , and other Bollywood celebs in heading to 's house to offer condolences on his mother Aruna Bhatia's demise. On the work front, Malaika is judging a modelling reality show with Milind Soman.

