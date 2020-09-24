Malaika Arora is in the mood to watch romantic movies & her movie marathon starts with Music and Lyrics; PHOTO

After quarantining for 14 days, Malaika Arora has finally recovered from COVID 19 and currently, she is resting at home before she gets back to work

tested positive of the novel Coronavirus and after quarantining for 14 days, as we speak, this 46-year-old actress has recovered from COVID 19. Soon after testing positive, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to pen a note informing her Instafam about her health as she wrote, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus, but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love, Malaika Arora.”

Later, while home quarantining, Malaika Arora shared a photo of her son and pooch Casper while she interacted with them maintaining social distancing and revealed how she has missed hugging her babies. That said, Malaika Arora has recovered and before she gets back to work, she is making sure to rest well. And today, she took to Instagram to share photos as she watched the 2007 romantic comedy film Music and Lyrics and also, shared a boomerang video from the sets of India’s Best Dancer and wrote how she is waiting to get back to work.

In an interview, Malaika Arora opened up about home quarantining as she said that during the 14 days of isolation, she rediscovered the joy of reading as she read Gone with the Wind and other classics. Also, Malaika revealed that the biggest challenge while isolating was not being able to meet her son and also, before Mala, as she is fondly called, undergos a second test to determine if she has tested negative of COVID 19, the Munni Badnaam actress dished out advice for everyone as she said that it is imperative to exercise regularly and eat healthy and drink immunity drinks amid the pandemic.

Check out the post here:

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

