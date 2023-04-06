Malaika Arora on her plans to make a family with Arjun Kapoor: I think both of us are ready

Malaika Arora has often proved that age is just a number. The Chaiya Chaiya actress has a fruitful Bollywood career spanning over two decades. She maintains a strong fitness game and is known to make headlines for her stylish and bold outfit choice. The model-turned-actress always makes bold choices and follows her heart. After ending her 19 years long marriage with actor Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora is currently with actor Arjun Kapoor. The much-in-love couple earned immense adoration from their fans, with mutual respect and occasional PDA. Recently, she opened up about her plans to tie the knot with the actor.

Malaika Aroa on her marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor

The actress does not shy away from expressing her love for Arjun Kapoor and the couple is often seen engaging in PDA on social media, posting photos and videos together, and penning sweet captions for each other. Recently, in an interaction with Brides Today, Malaika shared that she believes in the institution of marriage, love, and companionship and she has thought about getting married again.

On being asked about what she is looking forward to in her personal life, the actress said that she wants to take her relationship with Arjun to the next level. She added, "I think I am in my most productive and successful stage right now and wish to work this way for the next 30 years. I don’t want to become less active and wanna do so many things right now, I want to travel, and It would be lovely to make a family, my home with Arjun as I think both of us are ready.”

Malaika Arora’s life

Malaika Arora is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The much-in-love couple publicly confirmed their relationship in 2019, after dating for several years. The actress made her OTT debut last year with Moving In With Malaika, which streams on Disney Hotstar.

