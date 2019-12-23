Malaika Arora is one happy soul as she grooves with her friends to the classic song Dil Bole Boom Boom; Watch

Malaika Arora can be seen dancing to Dil Bole Boom Boom at a Christmas Party in a red mini dress. She has paired her look with white sneakers. The party was hosted by one of her BFF.

is quite active on social media. The actress never fails to impress her fans with some amazing photos and videos of her. From posting her morning looks to her post-workout looks, the actress has shared the titbit of her life. Malaika is often spotted with her girl gang which includes her sister Amrita Arora and sometimes Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is often spotted with her girl gang outside her gym or even at parties. Recently, Malaika shared a video on her Instagram story which has gone viral on social media.

Malaika can be seen dancing at a Christmas Party in a red mini dress. She has paired her look with white sneakers. The party was hosted by one of her BFF. In the video, we can Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and Seema Khan also grooving along with the diva on the classic song Dil Bole Boom Boom. While Amrita is busy operating the music system and singing the song loudly, Malaika is enjoying the song by dancing as if no one's watching her. All the girls are enjoying the song and singing it at the top of their voice.

Check out the Malaika Arora's videos here:

It looks like the Christmas party has begun for Malaika. The actress was recently spotted in the same dress as she stepped out in the city on Saturday afternoon. The actress manages to stun in whatever outfit she dons and whichever look she opts for. From unconventional styles to casual day outs and gym outings of course! Malaika shells out some fashion goals every time she steps out in the town.

