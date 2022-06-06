Malaika Arora oozes oomph in a blue monokini in latest PICS from Turkey trip

Bollywood celebs are back with their exotic vacation pictures and it seems like the next favourite destination of our beloved stars is not the Maldives but Turkey. Recently, we saw Sara Ali Khan exploring Turkey as she blessed our feeds with luxurious spots in the country. After Sara, now Malaika Arora is treating her Insta fam with breathtakingly beautiful pictures and videos from the Turkish trip. The actress shared her latest vacation pics in hot swimwear, giving yet another dose of eye candy, in a blue monokini that is sure to make your heart skip a beat.

In the latest post, the 48-year-old actress can be seen soaking in the sun in a breezy blue dress, light make-up, and bold red lip shade adding a hint of chic with a black cap. We also get to see the serene beauty of the deep blue sea and the bright sun in the pictures. The beautiful scenery of Turkish nature will surely make you start planning for a vacation. Malaika captioned the post, "Sundaze Turkish style #turkishdelight.”

Have a look at Malaika’s post:

The summer season is all about balancing between style and comfort and Malaika Arora is showing us how to nail it with utmost glam. She had recently shared glimpses of her vacay in Antalya in her IG stories and captioned it as ‘Bliss’. In another IG story, Malla shared a pic of herself in which she is seen walking towards a beach after a day well spent. However, in the third pic, the actress can’t decide which Turkish towel to purchase, captioning it, ‘’Can’t decide which Turkish towel.’’ Malaika is surely having the time of her life.

Malaika Arora is aging like fine wine as she looks better with each passing year. Moreover, the evergreen hottie is constantly making news be it for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, her appearances at events, reality shows, or red carpets, and most of all, for her bold and striking fashion sense.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen in a special number of Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha.

