Malaika Arora OPENS UP on being COVID 19 positive, isolating & facing biggest challenge of not meeting her son

After testing positive of COVID 19, Malaika Arora talks about how she took to reading while isolating and faced the biggest challenge of staying away from her son Arhaan Khan.

After tested positive for COVID 19, a day later, , too, took to social media to inform her fans that she too has tested positive of the novel Coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, Malaika Arora wrote, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus, but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love, Malaika Arora.”

Now during an interview, Malaika Arora got talking about home quarantining, and how she took to reading while isolating. Talking about the same, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress said that she rediscovered the joy of reading as she read Gone with the Wind and other classics. As we speak, Malaika has completed her 14-day quarantine period and talking about the same, she said that the biggest challenge while isolating was not being able to meet her son. “The biggest challenge was not being able to meet my son. We spoke to each other from our balconies,” she shared. Also, a few days back, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a photo of pooch Casper and son while she captured them as she interacted with them from a distance.

While Malaika is yet to undergo a second test to determine if she has tested negative of COVID 19, the 46-year-old actress says that her advice to everyone is to exercise regularly and eat healthy and drink immunity drinks.

