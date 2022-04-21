Malaika Arora opens up on car accident: Physically, I'm recovering, but mentally it doesn’t go away completely.

Earlier this month, Malaika Arora sent shock waves across social media and the industry when news of her accident emerged. The fitness diva was returning to Mumbai from Pune when she met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, the diva opened up the horrific accident and how has her road to recovery been.

Malaika points out, "It’s not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget." She was luckily rushed to a nearby hospital after she suffered a deep gash on her forehead. Malaika had to get stitches and was discharged a day later. Speaking about it, she said, "Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn’t go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it."

Recalling the unfortunate day, Malaika revealed that she barely remembers much from the moment. "I was in shock. (On collision), my head was hurting, and all I wanted to know was whether I was alive or not. There was too much blood, too much commotion to understand what was happening. I felt an immense jolt, and the rest was a blur till I reached the hospital," Malaika revealed.

Adding that she believes there was "some energy" present that day. "We had a narrow escape. I believe in God and angels, and there was some energy protecting all of us. Now, I am back (to work), but I was exhausted on the first day of the shoot."

Malaika has been snapped several times on sets of a reality show which she judges.

