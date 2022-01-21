Malaika Arora opens up on her early marriage & motherhood: Didn’t have any bearing on my professional life

Malaika Arora is one of the most popular divas in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Malaika, in her forties, is a successful film and television personality, as well as a fitness and fashion icon like no other. She tied the knot with Arbaaz Khan in 1998 and the couple separated in 2017. They both have 19-year-old Arhaan Khan together. Malaika married at the young age of 25 – something only a few women do in the entertainment industry. In a recent chat, Malaika revealed that she never let early marriage and motherhood act as a ‘hindrance’ in her professional life.

On the podcast called ‘Tell Me How You Did It’ with Namrata Zakaria, Malaika said that being married, and having a child never had any bearing on her professional life. “It never was a hindrance. I’m proof of that. Not in any way has it come in the choices that I’ve made. Being married, or when I was married, or when I decided to have a child, I don’t think any of it had any bearing on my professional life. People around me had a lot more to say, but it didn’t have any bearing on my professional life,” said Arora.

Malaika further said that back in the day, very few women in the entertainment industry were married with kids. She added that although the times have changed and people are now working after being married and through pregnancies, it was far more different before. However, Malaika shared that she was determined to not let getting married and being pregnant bother her, and to not let those things stop what she wanted to do. She also said that she travelled the most when she was pregnant.

Malaika revealed that being glamourous has always worked in her favour. “I always have this glamorous approach or being a certain way, it has worked in my favour," said Arora. “I don't think a lot of people at that point could have made that switch, I took it head on and I am really happy I did,” she added.

