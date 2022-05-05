Malaika Arora opens up on post-accident trauma; Says it took 'cajoling' to attend Ranbir-Alia’s wedding bash

Recently Malaika Arora had met with a car accident on April 2, 2022, while coming back from an event in Pune that left all her fans worried. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star suffered injuries after some cars collided with each other on the Mumbai-Pune highway. After the mishap, the star was admitted to a hospital in Panvel, but she recovered quickly and after two weeks she returned to work. Now, in a recent conversation with Bombay Times, the actress opened up on her post-accident trauma and said that it was 'beyond scary.'

Malaika said that the initial phase was in a 'daze' and when people would come to visit her she would repeat the incident. She said, "I was on autopilot mode. But it wasn’t sinking in. The only time I would shudder was when I’d be alone, reliving those moments. It was beyond scary." Further, the actress said that 15 days after the accident, she did not feel safe sitting in a car and wanted to be left alone after a point. She also said that she was in a 'shock' and there were shards of glass all over and tiny pieces had gone into her eyes.

Calling herself a strong person, Malaika said that she feels perfectly fit physically, but her mind is still 'fragile.' She said that there is 'fear, worry and anxiety.' The actress also said that she needed some 'cajoling' to attend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding reception.

Talking about the scar on her forehead, she said that it is a stark reminder of what had happened. "This scar is a reminder which will stay where I will see it every day. Even though this scar will remind me of what happened, it won’t stop me from getting back to life," said Malaika.

