Malaika Arora opens up about dating Arjun Kapoor and wedding plans: ‘We are enjoying the pre-honeymoon phase’

Malaika Arora, the popular Bollywood actress has always impressed her fans and followers not only with her glamorous appearances but also with her fearlessness. The model-turned-actress has broken all possible societal norms and led by example by following her heart and inspiring many women to do the same. After ending her 19 years long marriage with actor Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora got into actor Arjun Kapoor. The much-in-love couple earned immense adoration from their fans, with mutual respect and occasional PDA.

In the recently held India Today Conclave 2023 session which was titled 'Bursting Bubbles', Malaika Arora spoke about breaking moulds, dating a younger man, love, sex, ageism, and much more. She also opened up about her wedding plans in the session.

Malaika Arora about dating a younger man

According to the popular actress, even her near and dear ones told her that she has 'clearly lost her marbles' after she found love in Arjun Kapoor, who is 12 years younger than her. However, that doesn't prevent the couple from falling madly in love with each other. Speaking about the journey so far, Malaika Arora said: "I think it is amazing. When I got divorced I was told that tag will always be there. Finding love after getting divorced was another thing. And then finding love in a younger man, I was clearly told that I have lost my marbles. I would just like to say that love doesn't have an age."

Malaika Arora opens up about her wedding plans

In her conversation at the India Today Conclave 2023, Malaika Arora also confirmed that her and Arjun Kapoor are not in a hurry to get married, and added that they are in their pre-honeymoon phase. "Why is marriage the be all and end all for everything? Marriage is something which is discussed between two people. If we have to take that plunge, we will think about it, we will decide and we will talk about it. In this moment, we are just loving our life. We are enjoying our pre-honeymoon phase," she said.

