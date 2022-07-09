Malaika Arora opts for a comfy outfit as she heads for workout in the city; PICS

Malaika Arora is a fitness freak and she doesn’t miss out on a chance to dish out major fitness goals. In fact, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress is one of the yummy mommies in the industry and her style game is always on point. From her gym look to her red carpet look, vacation look to her casual outing look, Malaika often gets a thumbs up from the fashion police. Interestingly, Malaika made the headlines as she was clicked ahead of her gym session.

In the pics, Malaika was seen in a comfy outfit as she wore a black coloured sports bra and multi-coloured leggings. She had completed her gym look with slippers, and a black cap and had tied her hair in a back pony. Malaika was seen smiling for the paps as she made her way towards the gym. The actress has certainly proved that fitness comes first for her as she started the weekend on a healthy note.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s gym pics:

Meanwhile, Malaika had recently made the headlines as she had flown to Paris with beau Arjun Kapoor for his birthday. The actress was seen sharing stunning pics from their Paris vacay as they painted the town red with their mushy romance. In fact, Malaika even penned a sweet note for Arjun and wrote, “Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true. happy birthday @arjunkapoor” along with a heart emoticon. To note, Arjun and Malaika have been dating each other for a while and they are going strong with their relationship.