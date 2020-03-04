Malaika Arora is our woman crush Wednesday as she nails a handstand that most of us can only dream of

Today, Malaika Arora took to social media to share a photo wherein she is seen nailing a handstand. Take a look!

By now, everyone knows that 46-year-old is a fitness enthusiast and there never goes a day when this Munni Badnaam actress is not snapped outside the gym. From nailing yoga asanas to lifting heavy weights, Malaika Arora is clearly our everyday go-to person for some fitness inspiration and today, Malaika Arora took everyone by surprise when she nailed a grandstand like a pro. That’s right!

Today, Malaika Arora posted a photo on Instagram wherein she is seen nailing a handstand like a pro and alongside the photo, Mala wrote, “Hello there, lovely Divas! Welcome to Monday. Yipeeeeeeee This week’s #malaikasmoveoftheweek is my fav, a Handstand….” In the photo, Malaika is seen wearing a bralette and mini shorts as her back faces the camera. Soon after, Punit Malhotra, Sanjay Suri and Sophie Choudhary, among others, were all praises for the actress. In the past, Malaika Arora has shared various other asans on social media wherein she is seen rocking a headstand and other similar asans.

A few days back, to celebrate Malaika’s mother’s birthday, , Amrita Arora and others got together in the city and Malaika took to social media to wish her mother as she wrote, "Mommy's b'day,” as she shared her mother’s candid photo. Meanwhile, on the work front, while beau Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon. Next, he will be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar alongside . On the other hand, Malaika is seen as a judge on reality shows – Supermodel Of The Year and India’s Best Dancer.

Check out Malaika Arora's photo of doing a handstand here:

