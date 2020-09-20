Malaika Arora overcomes COVID 19 with minimum pain & discomfort; Shares pic as she steps out of her room

Malaika Arora takes internet by a storm as she shares her first picture as she comes out of her room after spending days in quarantine.

It hasn’t been long when had confirmed testing positive for COVID 19. The actress stated that she was asymptomatic and was sent in home quarantine soon after her diagnosis. The actress was locked in her room she had admitted that not being able to meet her son was the biggest challenge for her during quarantine. While her fans had inundated her with recovery wishes and Malaika has now revealed that she has overcome the highly transmissible disease and she is delighted to step out of her room after several days.

The actress had shared a picture of herself as she stepped out of the room. In the picture, Malaika was dressed in a blue shirt and pyjamas and was also seen wearing a mask. In the caption, she thanked BMC, friends, neighbours and fans for their wishes and support. “"Out and about"...M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care,” Malaika wrote.

Take a look at Malaika’s first pic as she overcomes COVID 19:

Interestingly, Malaika’s beau had also tested positive for COVID 19 and has been in home quarantine ever since.

