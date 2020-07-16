Malaika Arora paints a pretty picture as she flaunts her luscious locks in photos; Says ‘stay safe, stay home’

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a post while spending time at home. The gorgeous star has been urging everyone to stay home amid the COVID 19 outbreak.

Amid the global pandemic of Coronavirus, everyone has been encouraged to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the deadly virus. In India too, many celebs and Bollywood stars have cooped up at home and are making the most of this with their loved ones. Speaking of this, has been sharing regular updates of what she is upto at home on social media. The gorgeous star has been ensuring that she stays indoors and spends time with her son and pet dog Casper.

On Thursday, Malaika dropped a collage of two photos in which we could see the gorgeous beauty flaunting her luscious and long locks while posing for photos. With her simple no-makeup look, Malaika managed to paint a pretty picture and leave the netizens simply awestruck by her beauty. With her post, she urged everyone to stay at home to keep safe from COVID 19 virus. She is seen clad in a kurta in the photos, leaving fans swooning over her flawless skin.

Malaika has been making the most of her time by resorting to cooking her favourite dishes as well as spending time with her pet. A day back, the gorgeous star stepped out of her building to take her pet dog out for a walk. However, while stepping out, she took all the precautions. Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was shooting for India’s Best Dancer as a judge along with Terence and Geeta Kapur. However, due to COVID 19 spread, she has reportedly not resumed shooting for the same.

Here are Malaika Arora’s latest photos:

