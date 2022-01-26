Malaika Arora paints social media red as she flirts with her ‘handsome’ beau Arjun Kapoor; PIC

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrity couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Both Malaika and Arjun are quite active on social media, and seldom hesitate to express their love for each other in front of the world. While the couple indulges in social-media PDA with loved-up pictures and posts, fans swoon over them and keep on coming back for more. Speaking of which, this evening, Malaika took to Instagram and showered a lot of love on the 2 States actor.

A few moments back, Malaika took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture featuring beau Arjun. In the close-up photograph, Arjun can be seen looking intense, as he stares at the camera. Sharing this snapshot, Malaika painted social media red as she flirted with Arjun in the caption, which read, “Hey Handsome”. She also added a sticker that said “Wednesday” to her Instagram story. This was not the first time that the diva showered love on Arjun on her Instagram space, but this was special, nonetheless.

Take a look at Malaika’s story:

Recently, rumours about Malaika and Arjun’s split were doing the rounds after the diva was not spotted with him at a dinner party, and she had not been stepping out of her house for a few days. However, Arjun put all these rumours to rest like a pro, as she dropped a stunning mirror selfie with his ladylove Malaika. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all”.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor & Malaika Arora twin in black, Karan Johar dons trendy OOTD for Manish Malhotra's lunch; PICS