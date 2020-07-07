  1. Home
Malaika Arora plays a game of ‘Housie’ with folks amid quarantine & we are curious to know if she won

Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a photo of her quarantine housie game; Take a look
Malaika Arora, just like all of us, is in quarantine at home with her son- Arhaan Khan, and from working out at home to cooking and catching up with her BFF’s online for a virtual lunch date, Malaika has been making the most of the lockdown. We all know that Malaika Arora is quite active on social media, and today, she shared a glimpse of her quarantine as she played virtual housie with friends and family. Well, Malaika Arora took to social media to share a photo of her housie tickets, which had the photo of two tickets and also her spectacles, and alongside the photos, this 46–year-old actress wrote, “Housie”. We are sure that all of us can relate to this because we too, are playing virtual housie with friends and family.

Earlier, when Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a photo sported a kaftan, Malaika, too, posted a photo wearing a kaftan as she wrote, “Yeah my bebo ,, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans , blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no make up in lockdown.” Also, since Kareena, Malaika, Amrita and Karisma Kapoor can’t meet for their usual girls night outs, these girls have been catching up virtually due to the pandemic.

Also, recently, on the occasion of Arjun Kapoor’s birthday, ladylove Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Arjun to wish him on the day and tagged him as her ‘sunshine’.

Check out Malaika Arora's post here:

