Malaika Arora poses with an enormous ring & glass of bubbly; Fans ask 'did you and Arjun Kapoor get engaged?'
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are once again back in the headlines and this time, it is all related to a post shared by the gorgeous diva on her Instagram handle. Malaika recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo in which she is seen flaunting an enormous ring on her finger. Not just this, another photo that gave a closer look at the huge rock shared a sneak peek of the star holding a glass of bubbly as she posed for a photo.
The stunning photo that Malaika shared sparked off engagement rumours with beau Arjun Kapoor all over again. While the post seemed like a promotional shoot for a jewellery brand, fans seemed to have ignored it. Social media users were quick to notice the rock on the former's finger and were intrigued to know if the 2 States actor actually popped the question to his ladylove. Malaika is seen clad in a champagne colour outfit in the photo with her hair left open. She is seen smiling coyly while posing with the ring in the first photo.
A fan wrote, "Hey you and Arjun got engaged." Another user took to the comments of Malaika's post and tagged her and Arjun Kapoor with a ring emoticon. A couple of fans began pouring in 'Congratulations' as they assumed that the couple sealed the deal. Another fan wrote, "Arjun Kapoor and you, both are a lovely jodi." Malaika's post clearly mentioned that it was for a brand. However, fans went ahead and began speculating about her engagement with Arjun.
Take a look at Malaika's post and comments related to Arjun:
Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun have been together for quite some time now and recently, they even spent Easter together. Arjun joined Malaika for a lunch with her family on Easter and the couple was papped together in a stylish look. The couple had made it official back in 2019 when Malaika shared a photo on Arjun's birthday from one of their vacays.
