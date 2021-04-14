Malaika Arora poses with an enormous ring & glass of bubbly; Fans ask 'did you and Arjun Kapoor get engaged?'

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in the 'IT' couple of Bollywood. Recently, Malaika shared a post on social media where she flaunted a stunning ring on her finger. The photo has left fans questioning if Arjun has already gone down on his knees and popped the question.

and are once again back in the headlines and this time, it is all related to a post shared by the gorgeous diva on her Instagram handle. Malaika recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo in which she is seen flaunting an enormous ring on her finger. Not just this, another photo that gave a closer look at the huge rock shared a sneak peek of the star holding a glass of bubbly as she posed for a photo.

The stunning photo that Malaika shared sparked off engagement rumours with beau Arjun Kapoor all over again. While the post seemed like a promotional shoot for a jewellery brand, fans seemed to have ignored it. Social media users were quick to notice the rock on the former's finger and were intrigued to know if the 2 States actor actually popped the question to his ladylove. Malaika is seen clad in a champagne colour outfit in the photo with her hair left open. She is seen smiling coyly while posing with the ring in the first photo.

A fan wrote, "Hey you and Arjun got engaged." Another user took to the comments of Malaika's post and tagged her and Arjun Kapoor with a ring emoticon. A couple of fans began pouring in 'Congratulations' as they assumed that the couple sealed the deal. Another fan wrote, "Arjun Kapoor and you, both are a lovely jodi." Malaika's post clearly mentioned that it was for a brand. However, fans went ahead and began speculating about her engagement with Arjun.

Meanwhile, Malaika and Arjun have been together for quite some time now and recently, they even spent Easter together. Arjun joined Malaika for a lunch with her family on Easter and the couple was papped together in a stylish look. The couple had made it official back in 2019 when Malaika shared a photo on Arjun's birthday from one of their vacays.

