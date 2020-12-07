Malaika Arora poses for a pawfect PHOTO with her dog Casper and it is the cutest way to beat the Monday blues

Malaika Arora took to social media to share a cute photo with her pet Casper. The gorgeous diva often lights up the internet with her adorable posts with her pet.

Often, Bollywood stars love to share adorable posts with their pets on social media and their fans love it. Speaking of this, is a dog lover and she dotes on her pet Casper. Often, when Malaika steps out for a walk, she takes Casper along with her and the two have a gala time together. Not just this, at home, Malaika and Casper spend time together and the diva drops glimpses of it on social media. And speaking of this, recently, Malaika shared a cute photo on her social media handle that will win you over.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika reposted a photo clicked by her friend, Sophie Choudry. Sophie is also a pet lover like Malaika and often, the two are seen taking their pets out for a walk together. Dropping a photo of the two, Sophie called Casper, "Mama's boy," and tagged Malaika in the same. Malaika reposted the same on her Instagram story and left the internet gushing over the cute moment between her and pet dog Casper.

In the photo, Malaika could be seen watching over Casper's back as the pet dog sat in front of her. The diva smiled as she posed with her pet for a photo.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's photo:

Meanwhile, off late, Malaika has been spotted in the city when she heads out for her walk with Casper. And each time, she manages to leave fans gushing over their photos. Last month, Malaika celebrated Diwali with beau in Dharamshala as she joined him and , Kareena Kapoor Khan for a vacay. Photos of Arjun and Malaika from the trip in the hills managed to send the internet into a meltdown.

Credits :Malaika Arora Instagram

