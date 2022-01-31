Malaika Arora praises beau Arjun Kapoor’s monochrome photo, calls him a ‘cool rider’

Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples of the tinsel town. Time and again, the lovebirds’ social media engagement has left their fanbase in awe of the couple. Now, once again Malaika Arora took to Instagram to praise Arjun Kapoor’s dashing look. It so happened that the Ishqzaade star shared a slew of monochrome photos of himself.

In the photo, Arjun looks dapper in a cozy sweatshirt, however, his sunglasses is what steals the entire limelight. As soon as the picture caught the attention of Malaika Arora, she couldn’t stop herself from praising Arjun. Re-sharing his photo on her Instagram story, Malaika hailed Arjun as a ‘cool rider’. Take a look at the photo below:

Speaking of their love story, rumours about their romance sparked soon after Malaika separated from her husband Arbaaz Khan. Initially, for a long time, both Malaika and Arjun neither denied nor confirmed their relationship. However, the two grabbed many eyeballs as they sat next to each other during the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. Soon after paparazzi also clicked the two walking hand-in-hand which ignited social media.

During an episode of Koffee with Karan, Malaika also admitted that Arjun Kapoor is her favourite male performer, which ended up adding fuel to their romance rumours. Later, it was Malaika who made their relationship official on Instagram with a sweet photo of the two together.

