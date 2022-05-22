Malaika Arora praises Masaba Gupta’s performance in Modern Love Mumbai: You are killing it woman

The web series Modern Love Mumbai which is a six-part series that showcases love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms and is all inspired by true events rooted in the city of dreams, is getting all the praise from the audience. The series stars Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Chitrangada Singh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others. They all are receiving an overwhelming response from the viewers. Many celebrities have also showered love on the series and the cast.

To join the bandwagon, Malaika Arora took to social media to appreciate Masaba Gupta’s performance in the show. She took to the stories section of Instagram to praise Masaba and wrote, “Sunday viewing…Ur killing it woman @masabagupta.” For unversed, Masaba is paired with Rithvik Bhowmick in the short ‘I love Thane’ that has been helmed by Dhruv Sehgal. In the show, Masaba plays an independent and modern woman and she is on the lookout for a modern man.

See Malaika Arora’s post for Masaba Gupta here:

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, Modern Love Mumbai was released on 13 May, 2022. It featured six heart-warming stories about discovering and exploring love in all its shades and emotions. The Mumbai chapter of the international franchise was inspired by the famous New York Times column. It brought home love with soul-stirring and uplifting stories that are rooted in the heart of the city of Mumbai.

Modern Love Mumbai brought together six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema - Vishal Bharadwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana.

