Malaika Arora is the pretty highlight of beau Arjun Kapoor's Saturday view; See PHOTO

and are one of the popular couples who have been in the headlines since they made their relationship public. Now, they often post photos with each other and keeping up with it, Arjun dropped a glimpse of his Saturday view with girlfriend Malaika in it. The photo left netizens in awe. Often, when the two spend time together on the weekend, they share glimpses of it on social media. And, the recent post is completely in line with it.

Taking to his Instagram story, Arjun shared a photo featuring Malaika in a pretty avatar. The diva is seen clad in a black tee as she chills with Arjun over the weekend. The 2 States actor captured her in a monochrome photo and put a 'Saturday' sticker over it. Sharing the photo on his social media, Arjun tagged his girlfriend Malaika. Malaika too reposted it on her handle with a heart emoticon. Later, Malaika also shared a photo of her mantra for the weekend and it featured a pillow that had a cover with a caption, "Live Simply."

Meanwhile, the couple also shared wishes for Onam earlier this morning. Arjun and Malaika shared special photos on their Instagram story and wished their fans on the occasion of Onam. On every festival and special occasion, the duo never forgets to wish fans.

On the work front, Arjun is currently shooting for Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and . The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release on February 11, 2022. On the other hand, Malaika Arora is judging a reality show on TV.

