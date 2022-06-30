Malaika Arora REACTS to beau Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns Trailer; See Inside

Malaika Arora has reacted to the trailer of beau Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. Earlier today, the trailer of the Mohit Suri thriller dropped, and it has received quite a positive response from fans and celebs alike. A spiritual sequel to the 2014 movie Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, Ek Villain Returns will feature John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the leads. A few hours back, Arjun shared the trailer on his social media space, and now, his ladylove Malaika has reacted to the same.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Arjun captioned the post, “It's time to enter the Villain universe! #EkVillainReturns trailer out now. Coming to your nearest cinema halls this Villaintines Day- 29th July 2022.” Soon a lot of fans and B’Town celebs took to the comments section and expressed their excitement for the movie. Among others, Malaika too reacted to it. Taking to the comments, she wrote, “Love it (fire emoji)”.

Malaika also shared the Ek Villain Returns poster featuring Arjun and Tara on her Instagram stories. She clearly is excited and can’t keep calm and she captioned the photo, “Uffffffff”.

Malaika Arora reacts to Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns trailer:

Ek Villain Returns is slated to release theatrically on the 29th of July, 2022. The film has been backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Malaika just returned from their Paris vacation last night. The lovebirds went on a holiday together to celebrate Arjun’s 37th birthday. They also dropped several beautiful and candid photos from their time together there.

After Ek Villain Returns, Arjun has The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar, and Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Ek Villain Returns: Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani & John Abraham sizzle in stylish avatars