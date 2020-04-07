Malaika Arora REACTS to ‘Fake Baker’ Arjun Kapoor baking for the first time in his kitchen; Check it out

Arjun Kapoor bakes a cake for the first time and ladylove Malaika Arora reacts; Check out her reaction.

Amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak, since just like all of us, B-town celebs, too, are indoors, most of them are trying their hands at cooking. While whipped up an omelette, Sara Ali Khan made some pancakes, Vicky Kaushal, too, tried his hands at making an omelette and well, has been making besan laddoos, in the latest, we have entering the kitchen to bake a cake. That’s right!

Today, Arjun Kapoor took to social media to post a video wherein this Panipat actor is seen mixing certain ingredients in a bowl while his dog, Maximus, gives him company while dancing to Tune Maari Entriyaan. Alongside the video which has Arjun bake a cake, the actor wrote, “I’m sure Maximus the real Gunda sang this song in his head cause it’s the first time he’s seen me the Fake Baker attempt anything in the kitchen !!! PS - (his hips really don’t lie)…” Amidst a host of comments, it was ladylove Malaika Arora’s comment that caught our attention as she wrote, ‘Hmmm’. Well, from what we can make of Malaika’s comment, we are sure that she is a little upset with Arjun for baking a caking because obviously, she won’t be able to get a bite of it. Well, not just Arjun, Malaika, too has been cooking up a storm in her kitchen as the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress was seen making besan laddoos, paniyaram and other things.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s drama Panipat starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, and next, he will be reuniting with his Namaste England co-star, , for Dibakar Banerjee’s dark comedy, Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar. As for Malaika Arora, she was last seen as a judge on the dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer

Check out Arjun Kapoor's post wherein the actor is seen baking for the first time:

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora casts a spell on beau Arjun Kapoor in her black avatar as the actor drops a fiery comment

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More