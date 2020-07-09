Malaika Arora REACTS strongly to reports of COVID 19 being airborne; Questions when the 'nightmare' will end

Malaika Arora took to social media to express concern over the recent reports of COVID 19 allegedly being airborne. The star was concerned about it and shared the same on her Instagram handle.

2020 has been one of the toughest years for humanity due to the COVID 19 pandemic that has hit the world. In India too, the number of cases has been rising and due to the same, several restrictions have been imposed by the government. Amid this, recent reports suggested that WHO acknowledged the emerging evidence of the Coronavirus being airborne. Reacting strongly to this, took to her Instagram story and expressed concerns over this new found fact about the virus.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a report stating that WHO was considering precautions for medical staff amid reports of COVID 19 being airborne. The star shared the same on her story and wanted to know when the nightmare of COVID 19 will be over. Amid the lockdown, Malaika has been spending time at home with her son and pet dog Casper. Often, she drops photos of her lockdown shenanigans and fans love it. However, this time, she expressed her worry about this new found fact about COVID 19.

Malaika wrote, “when does this nightmare end????” as she shared a report regarding WHO’s reaction to the new found study on COVID 19. The star expressed her thoughts and many fans would relate with her on this.

Here is Malaika Arora’s reaction to new reports of COVID 19:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, the star has resorted to virtual Yoga and often shares her workout on social media. Not just this, initially, Malaika also shared videos of cooking delicious delicacies at home. On the work front, Malaika was a part of the judges panel of a reality dance show, India’s Best Dancer prior to the lockdown. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, shoots of the same were stalled.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×